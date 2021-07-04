KABOOM! makes a comeback to The Discovery Center

ROCKFORD (WREX) — KABOOM! made it's return to the Discovery Center to celebrate Independence Day.

The event aims to demonstrate how chemistry, physics, and art are a part of the holiday.

Activities ranged experiments to discover how colors are incorporated into fireworks to observing an explosion with liquid nitrogen.

The annual event included some changes during it's return for the first time since the pandemic.

Outreach Coordinator, Jessica Williams says the minor changes still allows for a learning experience.

"We are scaling back some of the things. So we have some smaller activities instead of having some of our bigger demos where we would have everybody crowded together," said Williams. "And we have smaller things like my fire tornado wandering around the museum to talk about the chemistry of fireworks."

Williams says its been great having the community back in the Discovery Center.