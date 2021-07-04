Israel sentences Palestinian woman over Hezbollah contacts

JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli judge has sentenced a Palestinian woman from east Jerusalem to 30 months in prison after she acknowledged aiding Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group over several years. The court said Sunday that Yasmine Jaber was convicted after she reached a deal with prosecutors to plead guilty to charges of association with a foreign agent, membership in a terrorist organization and other terror-related charges. The charge sheet said that she had traveled to Lebanon twice and was in contact with two Hezbollah agents on social media. The court also sentenced Jaber to 12 months probation and issued a $1,500 fine.