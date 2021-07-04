French far-right chief lays out plans for presidential race

PARIS (AP) — French far-right leader Marine Le Pen says she will stick with her strategy of making her party a more mainstream political force despite a stinging loss in regional elections. Le Pen, 52, was re-elected Sunday at the head of the National Rally at a gathering in the southern town of Perpignan. Her anti-immigration party failed to win any of mainland France’s 12 regions in last week’s vote _ raising criticism about Le Pen’s strategy. In her speech, Le Pen instead praised the “healthy and necessary development” of the party. She said there will be no return to the National Front, the former name of the party that was changed in 2018.