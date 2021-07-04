County surveying health of people near Illinois plant fire

ROCKTON, Ill. (AP) — Health officials are asking people affected by an Illinois chemical plant explosion to share their experiences, including whether they’ve experienced new or worsening health problems. The Winnebago County Health Department is conducting the survey about the June 13 Chemtool plant fire. The fire near Rockton in northern Illinois sent black smoke into the sky for days and prompted the evacuation of hundreds of homes. No one was injured. A health official says the survey is not intended to imply that hazardous materials were identified in the area. She says data will be analyzed and aggregated “to get a complete picture of what the impacts were to our community.”