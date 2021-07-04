Allen West will challenge Texas Gov. Abbott in GOP primary

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Former Florida Congressman Allen West says he’ll challenge Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for the Republican nomination next year. The announcement Sunday comes after West spent a combative year using his job as chairman of the Texas GOP to antagonize leaders of his own party as much as Democrats. West won a U.S. House seat in Florida in 2010 during the tea party wave and quickly became a conservative lighting rod. But he served only one term after failing to win reelection. He later moved to Texas. Abbott is up for a third term as governor. He’s already locked up the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.