With storm looming, demolition of collapsed condo to start

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) --Demolition workers are planning to bring down the rest of a partially collapsed condo building in South Florida ahead of an approaching storm that is heightening concerns that the structure could come down on its own.

A top Miami-Dade fire official tells relatives of people missing in the rubble that workers plan to demolish the remainder of the building as soon as Sunday.

Gov. Ron DeSantis says it is structurally unsound and bringing it down will protect rescuers. The confirmed death toll from the collapse has risen to 24 with the discovery of two more bodies in the rubble.