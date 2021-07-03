With a hot holiday in store, the heat sticks around

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The 4th of July will bring more heat and humidity as we'll continue to see sunny skies. The heat does stick around into the next week.

Hot holiday:

With temperatures reaching the upper 80's today, we will see slightly warmer conditions for the holiday tomorrow. For now, the overnight hours will bring temperatures down to the upper 60's. However, they will quickly warm heading into the morning.

The Stateline is in for a toasty and muggy holiday with temperatures on the rise.

The holiday starts of toasty. Temperatures already climbing into the upper 80's by the late morning. Shortly after lunchtime, we will see them jump into the 90's. With the humidity to rise through the day, it will certainly feel much warmer as the heat index will be closer to the middle and possibly even upper 90's.

Along with sunny skies, conditions will feel hot and hazy by the afternoon. Remember to stay hydrated, grab protection from the sun, and take it easy with any holiday festivities.

For Sunday evening, the weather will be in good shape for viewing fireworks. The added humidity may result in colors from the fireworks to appear slightly more dull with all the moisture in the air. We will have a clear and warm night as temperatures remain in the 80's for Sunday night.

Hot start:

After a hot holiday, the start of the next week will hold on to the hot temperatures.

For Monday, forecast highs are expected to reach the 90's once again with the sunny conditions sticking around. Monday night does hint at some chances for rain and thunderstorms.

Staying hot with chances of rain to cool us off for the end of next week.

The middle of the week will bring an increased chance for rain with temperatures still likely to break 90 degrees on Tuesday. For both Tuesday and Wednesday, there is a chance for showers and possibly a thunderstorm.

Temperatures cool off after the rain and conditions dry off for the rest of the week.