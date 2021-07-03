The NBA Finals are set: Milwaukee vs. Phoenix for the title

The two regular-season games between Milwaukee and Phoenix this season fit the same script. Both were extremely high scoring. Both went down to the wire. Both saw Phoenix win by a single point, with a free throw by Devin Booker ending up as the deciding scorer each time. There was also this: Giannis Antetokounmpo couldn’t be guarded in either game. And now, it’s the Bucks and Suns in the NBA Finals — with Antetokounmpo’s status a major question going into the title series that starts Tuesday.