Rockford Public Library unveils new mural in Downtown Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — More than 500 adults and children helped create the new "Reading Colors Your World" mural in Downtown Rockford over the past month.

Saturday, a ceremony was held with different activities for families was held to unveil the imagination-filled mural.

“We are excited to inspire children in our city to take personal pride in adding color and beauty to the community while working together, celebrating reading and literacy, and being inspired to explore, learn and grow," RPL Assistant Director Emily Klonicki said.

The library added programs for kids such as storytime, STEAM classes, Crafting, and Family Reading events throughout the month of June.

Eddaviel Montero is a visual artist and writer born in Barahona, Dominican Republic, co-founder of the Trucano Foundation and Mentes Extremófilas (literary group and publisher).

Eddaviel has worked for different film production companies, advertising agencies and both national and international publishers.

The library is currently allowing guests to check out Chromebooks and the mobile library is always out and about in Rockford.

The summer reading challenge is also going on and Klonicki says it's not too late to sign up.

"If you haven't signed up yet, sign up and join in."

The new mural is located at 765 N. Madison Street in Downtown Rockford.