Many road work closures end for the July Fourth weekend

8:22 am Illinois News

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois drivers will see many roads affected by construction projects with more lanes open for July Fourth travel this weekend. The Illinois Department of Transportation said non-emergency closures will be suspended starting 3 p.m. on Friday until 11:59 p.m. on Monday. But drivers can expect delays elsewhere, where lane closures will remain in place through the weekend. Those include closed ramps in the Jane Byrne Interchange in downtown Chicago.

Associated Press

