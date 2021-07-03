Mahle expected to start as Reds host the Cubs

Chicago Cubs (42-40, second in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (41-40, third in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Adbert Alzolay (4-7, 4.55 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 70 strikeouts) Reds: Tyler Mahle (7-3, 3.63 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 105 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -129, Cubs +111; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Javier Baez and the Cubs will take on the Reds Saturday.

The Reds are 21-20 in home games in 2020. Cincinnati hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .327 this season, led by Jesse Winker with a mark of .393.

The Cubs have gone 16-27 away from home. The Chicago offense has compiled a .221 batting average as a team this season, Kris Bryant leads the team with a mark of .265.

The Reds won the last meeting 2-1. Josh Osich earned his first victory and Joey Votto went 1-for-2 with a double and two RBIs for Cincinnati. Alec Mills took his second loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Winker leads the Reds with 19 home runs and is slugging .578.

Bryant leads the Cubs with 71 hits and has 41 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 6-4, .260 batting average, 3.75 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Cubs: 2-8, .200 batting average, 5.27 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Lucas Sims: (elbow), Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Jeff Hoffman: (shoulder), Michael Feliz: (elbow), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (forearm), Nick Senzel: (knee), Max Schrock: (calf), Mike Moustakas: (heel), Alex Blandino: (hand).

Cubs: Trevor Williams: (appendix), Rowan Wick: (oblique), Ryan Tepera: (calf), Justin Steele: (hamstring), Dillon Maples: (tricep), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Nico Hoerner: (hamstring), Matt Duffy: (back), David Bote: (shoulder), Austin Romine: (left wrist), Jose Lobaton: (shoulder), P.J. Higgins: (forearm).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.