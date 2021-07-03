Skip to Content

Illinois drivers will see more lanes open on Fourth of July weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois drivers will see many roads affected by construction projects with more lanes open for July Fourth travel this weekend.

The Illinois Department of Transportation said non-emergency closures will be suspended starting 3 p.m. on Friday until 11:59 p.m. on Monday.

But drivers can expect delays elsewhere, where lane closures will remain in place through the weekend.

Those include closed ramps in the Jane Byrne Interchange in downtown Chicago.

