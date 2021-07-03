Heat continues for the holiday with sunny skies

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The heat has arrived for our weekend, expected to stick around for the holiday as humidity also makes a return.

Holiday heat:

The area is likely to reach the 90's for a few days after seeing a break from such heat.

Hazy and milky skies locally are a result of wildfire in Canada.

The rest of the day will bring lots of sunshine. Despite the sunny skies, you may have noticed the sky doesn't appear as clear as it normally would on a sunny day. This is a result of the wildfires in western Canada. The smoke has traveled along the jet stream and has caught up with us. It has created the hazy skies and will continue to do so into next week.

The smoke shouldn't effect the air quality on the surface and will not have much of an affect of firework viewing on Sunday either!

Feeling hot and hazy for Sunday.

Looking ahead into Sunday, the day starts of toasty. Temperatures already climbing into the upper 70's by the late morning. Shortly after lunchtime, we will see them jump into the 90's. With the humidity to rise through the day, it will certainly feel much warmer as the heat index will be closer to the middle 90's.

Heat returns along with the humidity calling for a hot and muggy holiday.

Along with sunny skies, conditions will feel hot and hazy by the afternoon. Remember to stay hydrated, grab protection from the sun, and take it easy with any holiday festivities.

For Sunday evening, the weather will be in good shape for firework viewing. The added humidity may result in colors from the fireworks to appear slightly more dull with all the moisture in the air. We will have a clear and warm night as temperatures remain in the 80's for Sunday night.