Bucks beat Hawks, head to NBA Finals for 1st time since 1974

ATLANTA (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks are headed to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1974. They didn’t even need two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo to lock up their spot. Khris Middleton scored 32 points, including a run of 16 straight points in a decisive third quarter for a 118-107 victory over the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference final. Milwaukee won the series 4-2, advancing to face the Suns in the NBA Finals. Trae Young returned to the Hawks’ lineup after missing two games with a foot injury. But it wasn’t enough to extend Atlanta’s surprising playoff run.