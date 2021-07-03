Brazil Supreme Court greenlights investigation of Bolsonaro

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s Supreme Court has authorized a criminal investigation into President Jair Bolsonaro’s response to allegations of potential corruption within his Health Ministry involving a vaccine deal. Prosecutors will investigate whether Bolsonaro committed the crime of “prevarication,” which entails delaying or refraining from action required as part of a public official’s duty for reasons of personal interest. A Health Ministry official and lawmaker said they brought their concerns about a vaccine purchase deal directly to Bolsonaro, who ensured them he would report the irregularities the Federal Police. However, the Federal Police never received any request to investigate. Bolsonaro has denied all wrongdoing.