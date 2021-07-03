Cherries and infrastructure on Biden’s plate in Michigan

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — President Joe Biden talked up his bipartisan infrastructure package and additional plans for investing in families and education during a visit Saturday to a Michigan cherry farm. The president also pitched his immigration plans when chatting with two couples from Guatemala who were picking cherries. Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joined Biden in Traverse City, which is hosting the National Cherry Festival. The two Guatemalan couples have been working on the farm for 35 years. Biden told them he is proposing a pathway to citizenship for farmworkers. He then picked a cherry from one of their baskets and ate it.