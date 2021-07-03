Amboy Fire Department celebrates 150 years of service

AMBOY (WREX) - Amboy is celebrating more than Independence day this weekend, as the Amboy Fire Department commemorates 150 years of service.

The event was held on East Ave. and Main St. in Downtown Amboy.

The festivities included ax throwing, vehicle shows, and fireworks. It also included water fights between surrounding fire departments.

Chief Jeff Bryant says the event not only celebrated the Amboy Fire Department but the community as well.

"It's 150 years of them taking care of the fire department. We have the best staff, we have the best equipment, and without them, we would have neither," says Bryant. "So we are here at the end of the day to say thank you for everything you've done for us."

The event ended on Saturday.