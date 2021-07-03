5-year-old boy drowns at Shawano County campground

SHAWANO, Wis. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say a 5-year-old boy has drowned while swimming at a campground in Shawano County. The sheriff’s office says deputies were called to Annie’s Campground in the Town of Seneca about 8:30 p.m. Friday. The child was found unresponsive in a swimming area of the campground. Authorities say citizens and deputies performed CPR until paramedics arrived and transported the boy to Thedacare Shawano where he was pronounced dead. The child has not been identified.