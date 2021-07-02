White Sox send Mercedes down, bring up INF Jake Burger

DETROIT (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have demoted slumping slugger Yermín Mercedes and recalled Jake Burger from Triple-A Charlotte. Burger was once a top prospect for the White Sox. But the 25-year-old’s route to the majors included two Achilles tendon injuries and a stint with a local Missouri league. The AL Central-leading White Sox also reinstated outfielder Adam Eaton from the 10-day injured list and optioned right-hander Zack Burdi to their top farm club. Eaton had been sidelined by a strained right hamstring.