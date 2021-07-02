Skip to Content

Voting rights ruling increases pressure on Democrats to act

New
12:32 am National news from the Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional Democrats are facing renewed pressure to pass legislation that would protect voting rights after a Supreme Court ruling made it harder to challenge Republican efforts to limit ballot access. The 6-3 ruling Thursday on a case from Arizona was the second time in a decade that conservatives on the Supreme Court have weakened components of the Voting Rights Act of 1965. That’s a landmark Civil Rights-era law. But this opinion was released in a much different political climate. President Donald Trump’s lie that last year’s election was stolen has spurred Republicans to pass tougher rules on voting under the cloak of election integrity.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content