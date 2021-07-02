Troopers say 5 killed, 5 injured in crash west of Phoenix

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona troopers say five people have died and fives others were injured in a tractor-trailer crash west of Phoenix. The crash occurred on Interstate 10 Friday afternoon when a tractor-trailer rear-ended a car carrying five people. KNXV-TV in Phoenix reported the crash split the car in half and it burst into flames. The Arizona Department of Public Safety said all five passengers in the car died at the scene. The tractor-trailer then hit an SUV carrying a woman and her four children. Troopers said those five were all taken to hospitals in Phoenix with serious injuries. Troopers say the tractor-trailer driver was uninjured, and they are still investigating what happened.