“This is critical to our community”, New program aims to reduce recidivism rates

6:34 pm

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A new program will reduce recidivism rates in Rockford which will help the entire community, according to Rockford leaders.

"This is critical to our community," Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said. "We just need to fund this. So, we're committing to fund it for a minimum of four years."

The re-entry program is now in the hands of Rockford alderman to give it the green light.

"I think this program has a great opportunity to bring those families together and get the services these individuals need so they are welcome back to our city and they are productive when they come back," Mayor McNamara said.

If approved, Rockford would commit $400,000 towards programs to help felons re-integrate into society.

Alderman are set to vote on the program at their next meeting on Tuesday.

Winnebago County allocated another $400,000 to the program.

