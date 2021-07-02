Thai virus surge prompts concern over ICUs, vaccine supply

BANGKOK (AP) — Health authorities in Thailand have reported over 6,200 new COVID-19 cases, setting a record for a third straight day, as concerns mount over shortages of treatment facilities and vaccine supplies. Around 90% of Thailand’s reported cases and 95% of the deaths have been recorded since early April. There were nearly 1,000 deaths in June, more than 15 times total for all of last year. Critics say the government has failed to secure timely and adequate vaccine supplies, and efforts to obtain more have proceeded slowly. The director of the National Vaccine Institute says a Thai company, Siam BioScience, was supposed to provide 10 million doses a month of the AstraZeneca vaccine, but that has been cut to 5-6 million doses.