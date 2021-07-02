Rockford residents say there is a lot to celebrate this Independence Day

ROCKFORD (WREX) — It's officially the kick off to the Independence Day weekend, where most Americans will mark their freedom from the pandemic.



Rockford residents say they have a lot to celebrate this weekend.



"Just to be able to hug these kids, that's what's special let me tell you," says Helene Polemikos about her grandchildren.



This holiday weekend is the first time the family has been together since the outbreak of Covid-19. Polemikos' grandchildren, Eleni and George, live in Greece and were finally able to come to the United States to see their grandparents.



"It's so special, I just can't explain, I'm so happy to have the kids here," says Polemikos.

"Especially with the pandemic, now we get to be together. This is so much fun."

Gone are the facemasks and Covid-19 mitigations. Now is the time to celebrate how far we've come in our fight against the virus, says Diana Campa.

She says patriotism runs through her veins and it even extends to her car. Tricking out her ride with American flag doors as a way to show how proud she is of her country.



"Through all this Covid and everything, everyone has just been locked in for so long," says Campa, "I saw these online, as just [a way] to represent what America is."

"Land of the brave and home of freedom."

A celebration 16 months in the making for all the hard work our nation has put into ending the pandemic.



"For me and my family, this is the day we are reborn," says Mustafa Abdall.

"This is our country's birthday and we should celebrate it. We are proud and honored to celebrate that. We miss it one year and we will never, ever miss it again."

Giving three cheers for the red, white and blue.