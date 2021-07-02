Prosecutors seek prison for Americans in Ghosn escape trial

TOKYO (AP) — The trial in Tokyo of two Americans charged with helping Nissan’s former chairman, Carlos Ghosn, flee Japan has wrapped up with prosecutors seeking prison terms of more than two years. The Americans, former Green Beret Michael Taylor and his son Peter Taylor, were extradited in March. They acknowledged guilt when their trial opened last month and have apologized for their alleged roles in Ghosn’s escape. Ghosn was arrested in late 2018 and fled in December 2019 to Lebanon while out on bail awaiting trial. The maximum penalty in Japan for helping a criminal is three years in prison. The Taylors’ defense sought suspended sentences. Their sentencing is set for July 19.