Mayor: 2 more dead found at collapsed Florida condo building

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — The bodies of two more people have been found at the site of a partially collapsed oceanfront condominium building in the Miami area, raising the death toll to 20 people with 128 still missing.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Friday that the bodies were found Thursday evening, after concerns about the structure's instability prompted a 15-hour halt to the search for survivors.

The remains of the two victims were seen being placed into body bags Friday and taken to medical examiner vans parked nearby.

Cava said the 7-year-old daughter of a Miami firefighter was among the victims.