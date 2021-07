ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Marina Mabrey tied a career high with 28 points and the Dallas Wings pulled away late to beat the Chicago Sky 100-91. Arike Ogunbowale added 18 points and Allisha Gray scored 17 for Dallas. Candace Parker had 22 points, Diamond DeShields added 16 points and Courtney Vandersloot had 10 points, six rebounds and nine assists for the Sky. Chicago beat Dallas 91-81 in the opener of the two-game series on Wednesday.