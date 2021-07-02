Man found guilty of 2019 murder of Rockford rapper; is at-large

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford man charged in the death of a rapper in 2019 has been found guilty, but police need your help finding him.

William Arzate, 24, of Rockford, was found guilty of first degree murder and concealing a homicidal death after a jury trial.

Arzate was one of four men charged in the 2019 murder of 23-year-old William Pickering, whose rap name was EBE Bandz. Authorities found Pickering's body in unincorporated Winnebago County on June 1, 2019.

Authorities say Arzate failed to appear for his trial and is currently wanted on an outstanding No Bond bench warrant for his failure to appear at court.

Arzate is also wanted on a warrant for harassment of a witness.

Arzate and another man, Manuel Ramirez, were charged a few weeks after the body was found. Arzate was initially charged with two counts of first degree murder and concealment of a homicidal death. Ramirez was charged with concealment of a homicidal death.

In August of 2019, charges were filed against 21-year-old Dakota Gaff for his role in the murder. Gaff previously pled guilty to first degree murder in connection to the case.

Earlier this year, a fourth man, Colton Kennicker, 22, was arrested in Mesa, Arizona in connection to Pickering's death. Kennicker was charged with first degree murder and his case is still pending.

Arzate is scheduled to be sentenced in September.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of William Arzate please contact the Rockford City Police Department at 815-966-2900 or Rockford Area Crime Stoppers 815-963-7867.