List: Fireworks displays in the Stateline this weekend

9:24 am Top Stories
4th of July Fireworks

ROCKFORD (WREX) — It's the 4th of July weekend which means parades and fireworks!

There will be several fireworks displays across the Stateline this weekend so we've compiled a list of what you need to know for where you live:

Winnebago County

  • Rockford: Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m. on July 4 in downtown Rockford. Here's the best places to watch the show:
    • Davis Park
    • South Lawn
    • Chestnut Street Bridge
    • State Street Bridge
    • Block 5 Greenspace
    • Ingersoll Centennial Park
    • Old Water Factory/UW Sports Factory Parking Lot
    • Morgan Street Bridge
    • Buchanan Street
    • Embassy Suites (reservations required)
    • Anywhere along the riverbank Complete schedule of events can be found here.
  • Long Play Music Fest; fireworks displays in the evening on July 2, July 3, and July 4 at Rivets Stadium in Loves Park. Tickets can be purchased here.
  • Red, White, and Burn the Mask!; fireworks at dusk on July 4 at Rockford Speedway. Tickets can be purchased here.
  • Cherry Valley Annual 4th of July Parade and Fireworks; fireworks at dusk on July 4. The parade starts at 1 p.m. at Village Hall and there's a farmer's market from 12-3 p.m.
  • Durand: Fireworks start at dusk on July 4 on school grounds. A parade will also be held on July 4 at 4 p.m. at Center Square.
  • Village of Winnebago: The village's fireworks start at dusk on July 3 on school grounds. The parade will be held Sunday, July 4 at 10 a.m.

Ogle County

Lee County

Jo Daviess County

Rock County

