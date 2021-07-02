List: Fireworks displays in the Stateline this weekend

List: Fireworks displays in the Stateline this weekendNew
ROCKFORD (WREX) — It's the 4th of July weekend which means parades and fireworks!
There will be several fireworks displays across the Stateline this weekend so we've compiled a list of what you need to know for where you live:
Winnebago County
- Rockford: Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m. on July 4 in downtown Rockford. Here's the best places to watch the show:
- Davis Park
- South Lawn
- Chestnut Street Bridge
- State Street Bridge
- Block 5 Greenspace
- Ingersoll Centennial Park
- Old Water Factory/UW Sports Factory Parking Lot
- Morgan Street Bridge
- Buchanan Street
- Embassy Suites (reservations required)
- Anywhere along the riverbank Complete schedule of events can be found here.
- Long Play Music Fest; fireworks displays in the evening on July 2, July 3, and July 4 at Rivets Stadium in Loves Park. Tickets can be purchased here.
- Red, White, and Burn the Mask!; fireworks at dusk on July 4 at Rockford Speedway. Tickets can be purchased here.
- Cherry Valley Annual 4th of July Parade and Fireworks; fireworks at dusk on July 4. The parade starts at 1 p.m. at Village Hall and there's a farmer's market from 12-3 p.m.
- Durand: Fireworks start at dusk on July 4 on school grounds. A parade will also be held on July 4 at 4 p.m. at Center Square.
- Village of Winnebago: The village's fireworks start at dusk on July 3 on school grounds. The parade will be held Sunday, July 4 at 10 a.m.
Ogle County
- Davis Junction Fireworks & Movie in the Park: Fireworks will begin at dusk on July 3 at Davis Junction Park.
- Rochelle Independence Day Parade & Fireworks: Fireworks will begin at dusk on July 4 at Atwood Park.
- Rochelle Airport Fly-In: Fireworks begin at dusk on July 3 at Rochelle Municipal Airport, 1201 W. Gurler Rd. in Rochelle.
Lee County
- Dixon Petunia Festival: Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m. on July 4 over the Rock River.
- Amboy Fireworks Family Event 2021: Fireworks at dusk on July 3 in downtown Amboy.
Jo Daviess County
- Hanover Days; fireworks will be set off at dusk on July 3 on the hillside between the Hanover VFW Club and The Factory.
- Stockton’s Independence Day Celebration; fireworks at dusk on July 4 at Stockton Memorial Park.
Rock County
- Beloit Independence Day Fireworks; fireworks will begin at dusk on July 4 at Pohlman Field stadium at Telfer Park in Beloit.