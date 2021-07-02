List: Fireworks displays in the Stateline this weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — It's the 4th of July weekend which means parades and fireworks!

There will be several fireworks displays across the Stateline this weekend so we've compiled a list of what you need to know for where you live:

Winnebago County

Ogle County

Davis Junction Fireworks & Movie in the Park: Fireworks will begin at dusk on July 3 at Davis Junction Park.

Rochelle Independence Day Parade & Fireworks: Fireworks will begin at dusk on July 4 at Atwood Park.

Rochelle Airport Fly-In: Fireworks begin at dusk on July 3 at Rochelle Municipal Airport, 1201 W. Gurler Rd. in Rochelle.

Lee County

Dixon Petunia Festival: Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m. on July 4 over the Rock River.

Amboy Fireworks Family Event 2021: Fireworks at dusk on July 3 in downtown Amboy.

Jo Daviess County

Hanover Days; fireworks will be set off at dusk on July 3 on the hillside between the Hanover VFW Club and The Factory.

Stockton’s Independence Day Celebration; fireworks at dusk on July 4 at Stockton Memorial Park.

Rock County