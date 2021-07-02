Holiday heat builds in quickly

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The holiday weekend started out quiet and a little cool, but that changes quickly. Temperatures jump 10 degrees Saturday, providing plenty of heat for the holiday.

"Dry heat" for Saturday:

Due to the 10-degree jump, the weather leaps back into the 90s Saturday afternoon. We had a 2-week break from the 90 degree weather, but the wait is over.

The heat comes back Saturday, but at least the humidity doesn't rise immediately.

The humidity is slow to follow, however, so we get a "dry heat" for much of Saturday. You may not feel the muggy air until Saturday evening. A sunny sky hangs overhead, while the wind stays light from the west.

Wildfire smoke causes a hazy sky for a few days.

Despite a sunny forecast, you may notice the sky doesn't look as clear as it usually does. The hazy or milky sky is the result of massive wildfires in western Canada. The smoke caught up with us this week, and stays overhead through much of next week. While the smoke shouldn't cause any impacts near the ground, it will keep the hazy or whitish look to the sky going for a while.

Hot holiday:

The muggy air catches up with us on Sunday. The extra moisture in the air may make the heat feel a little worse than Saturday, even though conditions don't change much.

The heat index jumps to the middle 90s Sunday, so take it easy!

Sunday warms a couple of degrees over Saturday. Combined with the humidity, the heat index hits the middle to upper 90's in the afternoon. That may make all the difference in how it feels Sunday, so take it easy and drink plenty of water.

We see lots of sunshine for another day in a row. Winds get a little breezy from the southwest, gusting up to 20 mph.

The weather stays very warm for the fireworks Sunday evening.

The fireworks viewing conditions Sunday evening look decent. The sky remains clear, though the added humidity may dull the colors just a touch. The heat definitely sticks around, as the weather stays in the 80s through the end of the fireworks.

Cooler, stormy next week:

Hot weather spills over into early next week, but doesn't last for long. Monday remains sunny and in the low 90s, then cooler weather slowly moves in.

Temperatures drop to the upper 80s Tuesday, then we may fall to the upper 70s by Wednesday. Scattered showers and storms are possible between these two days, hence the cooler weather on Wednesday.

Late in the week, the warmth builds back up again, but only to seasonable levels. Temperatures stay in the middle to low 80s, with mostly dry and quiet conditions.