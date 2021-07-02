Finalists for next Rockford fire chief, police chief to be named in coming weeks

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The application period for Chief of the Rockford Fire Department and Chief of the Rockford Police Department closed on Thursday.

The Fire and Police Commission announced that it received complete application submissions from 13 applicants for the Police Chief position (2 internal RPD applicants and 11 external applicants) and 13 applicants for the Fire Chief position (5 internal RFD applicants and 8 external applicants).

IOS Industrial/Organizational Solutions, the consulting firm hired to help the Fire and Police Commission in the recruitment and evaluation of candidates, is in the process of vetting the submissions and assessing the qualifications of each applicant.

Recommendations will be delivered to the Commission regarding the most qualified applicants in the near future, according to the city.

Names of the finalists will be announced in early August.

On Tuesday, the Fire and Police Commission appointed Todd Stockburger as the interim chief of the fire department. Stockburger's appointment will be good for 60 days, per the commission.

Stockburger will take over in the first week of July for the previous interim chief, Bob Vertiz, who is set to retire at the beginning of the month.

Vertiz was named the interim chief of the fire department on April 28 and took over as the interim chief on May 8, one day after Derek Bergsten left the department.

Chief Stockburger was with the Village of Winnebago Police Department for 22 years, serving as Chief of Police for 17 years. He joined Rockford Fire in 2020 as the 911 Division Administrator.

The Fire and Police Commission also reappointed Interim Rockford Police Chief Randy Berke for another 60 days at Tuesday's meeting.