Explosion at Romanian oil refinery kills 1, injures several

BUCHAREST (AP) — Romanian authorities say a large explosion at the country’s largest oil refinery outside the port city of Constanta has left one person dead and several injured. Plumes of black smoke could be seen rising from the Navodari Petromidia plant next to the Black Sea, as emergency services airlifted five injured people away for treatment, according to officials. The cause of the blast was not immediately clear. An Interior Ministry statement urged residents at the nearby town of Navodari to close their windows because of the billowing smoke.