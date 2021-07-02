EXPLAINER: When is the US war in Afghanistan really over?

WASHINGTON (AP) — As the last U.S. combat troops prepare to leave Afghanistan, the question arises: When is the war really over? For Afghans there is no end in sight. An emboldened Taliban insurgency is making battlefield gains and prospective peace talks are stalled. Some fear that once U.S. and coalition forces are gone, Afghanistan will dive into a deeper civil war. For the United States and its coalition partners, the endgame is murky. Although combat troops will soon be gone, the head of U.S Central Command, Gen. Frank McKenzie, will have authority until September to defend Afghan forces against the Taliban by ordering airstrikes with warplanes based outside Afghanistan.