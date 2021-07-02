Dr. Ezike: ‘Exercise appropriate caution’ for the 4th of July

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — Ahead of the 4th of July weekend, Illinois' top doctor is reminding everyone to stay safe.

In the weekly COVID-19 update, Dr. Ngozi Ezike, reminded everyone to socially distance if necessary.

"Celebrate the Fourth of July holiday weekend while exercising appropriate caution," said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. "While many events are outside, it is still important for unvaccinated people to take precautions and, when necessary, avoid large crowds where social distancing is not possible. For indoor events, unvaccinated people should continue to wear masks, and vaccinated individuals may choose to do so as well as the more virulent strain of COVID-19, Delta variant, increases in Illinois."

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 2,120 new confirmed and probable cases and 54 additional deaths since reporting last Friday, June 25, 2021.

Almost 72% (71.8%) of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 56% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,392,552 cases, including 23,245 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

As of last night, 424 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 97 patients were in the ICU and 35 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

A total of 12,648,167 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight.