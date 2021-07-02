Director brings Mexico to forefront in ‘The Forever Purge’

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Everardo Gout wanted to bring Mexico to the forefront in “The Forever Purge.” The new installment of the horror saga takes place on the southern border of the United States with a complex dynamic such as is this region in reality. Gout uses the strengths of fellow countrymen actors Ana de la Reguera and Tenoch Huerta in the film. The first film in the horror saga created by James DeMonaco was 2013′s “The Purge.″ In this installment, De la Reguera plays Adela, who along with husband Juan, tries to adapt as an immigrant recently arrived in the U.S. Huerta plays Juan. They find themselves in the midst of the annual purge, but one without the usual deadline.