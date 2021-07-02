Cubs take 6-game skid into matchup with Reds

Chicago Cubs (42-39, second in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (40-40, third in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Alec Mills (3-1, 5.11 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 26 strikeouts) Reds: Sonny Gray (1-4, 3.60 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -159, Cubs +138; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago enters the game as losers of their last six games.

The Reds are 19-12 against NL Central opponents. Cincinnati has hit 106 home runs this season, seventh in the majors. Jesse Winker leads them with 19, averaging one every 14.9 at-bats.

The Cubs are 19-17 against division opponents. Chicago has hit 107 home runs this season, sixth in the majors. Javier Baez leads the team with 18, averaging one every 14.7 at-bats.

The Reds won the last meeting 5-1. Tyler Mahle recorded his fourth victory and Eugenio Suarez went 1-for-5 with a home run and an RBI for Cincinnati. Jake Arrieta registered his fifth loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Castellanos leads the Reds with 44 extra base hits and is batting .346.

Baez is second on the Cubs with 26 extra base hits and is batting .227.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .270 batting average, 4.06 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Cubs: 3-7, .198 batting average, 5.00 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Lucas Sims: (elbow), Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Jeff Hoffman: (shoulder), Sonny Gray: (groin), Michael Feliz: (elbow), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (forearm), Nick Senzel: (knee), Tyler Naquin: (wrist), Max Schrock: (calf), Mike Moustakas: (heel), Alex Blandino: (hand).

Cubs: Trevor Williams: (appendix), Rowan Wick: (oblique), Ryan Tepera: (calf), Justin Steele: (hamstring), Dillon Maples: (tricep), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Patrick Wisdom: (undisclosed), Anthony Rizzo: (back), Nico Hoerner: (hamstring), Matt Duffy: (back), Kris Bryant: (side), David Bote: (shoulder), Austin Romine: (left wrist), Jose Lobaton: (shoulder), P.J. Higgins: (forearm).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.