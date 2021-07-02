Bucks’ Portis emerges as fan favorite with blue-collar style

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Bobby Portis says he turned down more lucrative offers to sign with the Milwaukee Bucks in the offseason because he wanted to play for a winner and experience a deep playoff run. The reassurance that he made the right decision came every time a frenzied Fiserv Forum crowd chanted his name. Portis took injured two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo’s spot in the starting lineup Thursday and collecte 22 points in a 123-112 Game 5 victory over the Atlanta Hawks.