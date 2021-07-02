Bragg’s opponent concedes in primary for Manhattan DA

NEW YORK (AP) — Alvin Bragg was poised to become Manhattan’s first Black district attorney after his closest opponent conceded in the the Democratic primary. Former federal prosecutor Tali Farhadian Weinstein said in a statement Friday that after several days of absentee votes being counted, there weren’t enough votes to overcome Bragg’s lead. New York City’s Board of Election has not publicly released updates on the count of absentee ballots. As a result, The Associated Press has been unable to call a winner in the race. With a win in the general election, Bragg would take over an investigation of former President Donald Trump and his company.