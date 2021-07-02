Agreeable Supreme Court term ends with conservative wins

WASHINGTON (AP) — An unusually agreeable Supreme Court term has ended with conservative-driven decisions on voting rights and charitable-donor disclosures. They offer a glimpse of what the coming years of the right’s dominance could look like for the nation’s highest court. The court began its summer recess this week with an already consequential list of cases to be argued beginning in the fall. That includes high-profile cases on abortion and guns, topics that seem more likely to sharpen divisions rather than blur them. The term the justices concluded Thursday was unusual in several ways, with arguments conducted entirely by telephone because of the coronavirus pandemic.