African leaders gather to pay respects to Kenneth Kaunda

LUSAKA, Zambia (AP) — African leaders as well as ordinary Zambians have gathered Friday in the southern African country to attend the memorial service for Kenneth Kaunda, the nation’s founding president and supporter of African nationalism. The presidents of South Africa and Zimbabwe flew to Lusaka, Zambia’s capital, to honor Kaunda, who died last month at 97. Kaunda is remembered for leading Zambia to independence from colonial rule in 1964 and backing nationalist movements that fought to bring majority rule to Angola, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe. Since his death on June 17, Zambia’s military has flown Kaunda’s body to the country’s 10 provinces so that people from all areas of the country could pay their respects.