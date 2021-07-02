A look at 8 lawmakers appointed to probe Jan. 6 attack

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is acting swiftly to launch a new investigation of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. She has chosen a slate of eight lawmakers to serve on a select committee that will have subpoena power. Republicans have the chance to recommend five additional members, but it’s unclear whether they will do so. All but two Republicans voted against creating the committee in a vote this week. Pelosi named one of those Republicans — Liz Cheney of Wyoming — to serve on the committee. The review will be led by Democrat Bennie Thompson of Mississippi.