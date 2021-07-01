Young out, Capela available for Hawks in Game 5 vs. Bucks

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young will join Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo in sitting out Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals on Thursday night due to injuries. Young will miss a second straight game due to a bone bruise in his right foot. Hawks coach Nate McMillan says that center Clint Capela is available to play. The Hawks initially listed both Young and Capela as questionable. The Hawks announced Young’s status hours after the Bucks declared Antetokounmpo out for Thursday’s game due to a hyperextended left knee.