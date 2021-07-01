Slovenia’s turn at the EU helm off to a tense, rocky start

KRANJ, Slovenia (AP) — Slovenia’s presidency of the European Union is off to a rocky start. The EU’s chief executive is demanding that the right-wing government end a funding rift with the small Alpine country’s main news agency. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is also urging Prime Minister Janez Jansa to swiftly nominate a delegate to the EU prosecutor’s office, which investigates fraud in the use of EU funds. Her remarks came Thursday at a news event meant to usher in Slovenia’s six-month term at the EU’s helm, and announce her endorsement of the country’s coronavirus economic recovery plan. Von der Leyen says free media “is the essence of democracy,” and wants “swift solutions” found to unblock the funding.