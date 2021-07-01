Migrants held in filthy conditions in Mexico border town

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s governmental human rights commission says migrants have been detained in filthy conditions in the border town of Piedras Negras, across from Eagle Pass, Texas. The commission described visiting a municipal police facility where there was sewage, blocked toilets, rats and a horrendous smell in some cells. The commission said Thursday it found 13 migrants in the facility; while it did not list their nationalities, most migrants detained in Mexico are from Central America. It said the cells also lacked proper ventilation, despite the heat in the area. It called on authorities to improve the conditions.