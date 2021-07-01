Long Play Music Fest Opens at Rockford Rivets Stadium

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Long Play Music Fest kicked off on Thursday at the Rockford Rivets Stadium to start the Fourth of July activities in the Stateline.

It's one of the biggest music festivals in the state since Illinois's reopening, according to event organizers.

"It's so exciting to be back doing what we love," Jessie Burdett, Event Manager with StarEvents, said. "2020 was really hard for us, but we spent the last year and a half dreaming up the festival out of our fantasies."

The fest features more than 20 bands, nightly fireworks, a carnival and dozens of local food vendors.

Here's the schedule: