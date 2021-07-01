Italy to enforce 5-day quarantine for England soccer fans

ROME (AP) — Italy has warned England soccer fans they shouldn’t count on being allowed into the Stadio Olimpico for the European Championship quarterfinal match against Ukraine on Saturday unless they can prove they have observed five days of quarantine. The state police have imposed a mandatory block on the sale and transfer of any tickets. The warning was posted on the website of the Italian embassy to Britain. It made clear that fans should not attend the match even if they have tickets, proof of vaccination and negative COVID-19 tests. It wasn’t immediately clear how Italy could enforce the warning.