Israel scrambles to curb jump in COVID infections

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel, a world leader in coronavirus vaccinations, reported its highest daily infection rate in three months as it scrambles to contain the spread of the new delta variant. The health ministry reported Thursday that 307 people tested positive, a worrying trend inside the country and in other nations, many of whom consider developments in Israel an early-warning sign. Israel media has reported lax enforcement and technology malfunctions at Ben Gurion International Airport, the main gateway into the country. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced a drive to inoculate thousands of children in coming days. Other officials said closing the airport remained a possibility if the trend continues.