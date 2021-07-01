IL EPA wants to pursue legal action against Morris battery company after fire

MORRIS, Ill. (WREX) — The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is calling on the Illinois Attorney General's Office Thursday to take legal action against Superior Battery Inc. as 100 tons of Lithium Ion batteries burn in an industrial fire that started on Tuesday.

The Illinois EPA alleges violations of the Illinois Environmental Protection Act and Illinois Pollution Control Board Regulations related to the release or potential release of pollutants to the atmosphere and water, and alleged improper waste handling.

Nearly 1,000 residents were forced to evacuate their homes as burning lithium batteries can produce dangerous substances in the air and water.

The referral asks the Attorney General to pursue legal action and require Superior Battery Inc. to take a number of actions, including obtain a consultant to determine the cause of the fire; cease and/or prevent releases from the site; contain any runoff and prevent any off-site discharge of water; provide a detailed inventory of site materials and a description of the processes performed at the site; identify any waste streams generated at the site; provide an estimate of air contaminants emitted as a result of the fire; develop and implement plans to properly remove and dispose of wastes from the site; retain an environmental contractor to perform on- and off-site investigation and remediation; and establish procedures to prevent future re-occurrences.

On June 15, the Illinois EPA called on the Illinois AG's office to pursue legal action against Chemtool and Lubrizol after the June 14 fire in Rockton that forced residents within one mile to evacuate their homes for 5 days.