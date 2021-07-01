Hot weather hits quickly after a cool Friday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Heat and humidity stay low for Friday, then hot weather comes back fast this weekend. The muggy air may make conditions feel like the middle 90s (or warmer) at times.

Quiet Friday:

The humidity drops even more on Friday before rebounding in a big way this weekend.

Cooler and dry air keeps flowing through the Stateline Friday. This keeps the humidity low and comfortable, while also dropping temperatures a little more. Most spots warm into the middle to upper 70s, with Rockford possibly just getting to 80 degrees.

High pressure keeps the sunny and clear weather around for another day. While we could use the rain, it's nice to have dry weather in time for the start of the weekend.

The high leaves quickly, ushering in hotter weather right away this weekend.

Holiday heat:

The 90s are back in the forecast for a short stretch.

Temperatures leap to the 90s right away this weekend. We likely stay in the 90s for 3 days in a row, so however long you have off for the holiday, you'll have to deal with the heat. Look for sunshine every day between Saturday and Monday. There are a few differences between the days.

Saturday gets up to 90 degrees, with the humidity on the rise. We don't get into the muggy weather until Saturday night, so we get a dry heat for the start of the weekend.

Sunday is the day we'll really feel the heat. Temperatures hit the low 90s with high humidity. The extra mugginess in the air makes conditions feel lik the middle to upper 90s at times. Take it easy in the heat during the 4th of July festivities!

The weather remains clear and very warm Sunday evening, so we'll have decent viewing conditions for the fireworks. The muggy air may dull the colors a little. If an inversion sets up, smoke may hang closer to the ground, which also could cut down on the brightness of the fireworks. We'll keep an eye on the conditions for you!

The hot weather lingers into Monday, with sunshine and 90s expected for one more day. After that, we get back into more typical summer weather: 80s for highs, somewhat humid, and chances for scattered storms.