Chicago Fire host Atlanta United FC in conference matchup

Atlanta United FC (2-2-6) vs. Chicago Fire (1-7-2)

Chicago; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chicago +112, Atlanta United FC +229, Draw +250; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta United FC visits the Chicago Fire in Eastern Conference action.

The Fire put together a 5-10-8 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 5-4-3 in home games. Chicago scored 33 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 39.

Atlanta United FC finished 6-13-4 overall a season ago while going 2-6-2 on the road. Atlanta United FC averaged one goals on 3.3 shots on goal per game a season ago.

The teams square off Saturday for the second time this season. Atlanta United FC won the last meeting 3-1.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Chicago: Kenneth Kronholm (injured), Wyatt Omsberg (injured), Carlos Teran (injured), Gaston Gimenez, Stanislav Ivanov (injured).

Atlanta United FC: Ronald Hernandez, Josef Martinez, Matheus Rossetto (injured), Emerson Hyndman (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.